Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Redding

Go
Redding restaurants
Toast

Redding restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Consumer pic

 

Charlew's Tap House | Pizza Pasta & Grill

1901 CA-273, Anderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$0.00
More about Charlew's Tap House | Pizza Pasta & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Charlew's Tap House | Pizza Pasta & Grill

1177 Shasta Street, Redding

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$0.00
More about Charlew's Tap House | Pizza Pasta & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Redding

Fettuccine Alfredo

Pies

Chicken Fried Steaks

Greek Salad

Garlic Bread

Bleu Burgers

Chef Salad

Garden Salad

Map

More near Redding to explore

Chico

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chico

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1901 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (356 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston