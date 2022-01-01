Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Redding

Redding restaurants
Redding restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Charlew's Tap House

1901 CA-273, Anderson

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strips Meal$5.75
More about Charlew's Tap House
SANDWICHES

Final Draft Brewing Company

1600 California St, Redding

Avg 4.4 (7420 reviews)
Takeout
Homestyle Chicken Tenders$15.99
Fresh Chicken Breast Dipped In House Made Beer Batter. Comes With Choice Of Side.
More about Final Draft Brewing Company

