Chipotle chicken in Redding

Redding restaurants
Redding restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Redding

1080 East Cypress Avenue Unit F, Redding

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#0 Chipotle Crunch Chicken (Summer Special!)$11.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Our Grilled Chicken, drizzled with our house-made Chipotle Aioli, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
More about West Coast Sourdough - Redding
Item pic

 

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe

1477 Hilltop Drive, Suite H3 Ste 107, Redding

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Chipotle Chicken Bowl$14.15
Enjoy a bowl of marinated chipotle chicken, cilantro lime rice, mixed greens, avocado, purple cabbage, black beans, fire-roasted corn, with a chipotle ranch dressing.
More about Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe

