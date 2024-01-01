Chipotle chicken in Redding
Redding restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
More about West Coast Sourdough - Redding
West Coast Sourdough - Redding
1080 East Cypress Avenue Unit F, Redding
|#0 Chipotle Crunch Chicken (Summer Special!)
|$11.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Our Grilled Chicken, drizzled with our house-made Chipotle Aioli, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
More about Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
1477 Hilltop Drive, Suite H3 Ste 107, Redding
|Southwest Chipotle Chicken Bowl
|$14.15
Enjoy a bowl of marinated chipotle chicken, cilantro lime rice, mixed greens, avocado, purple cabbage, black beans, fire-roasted corn, with a chipotle ranch dressing.