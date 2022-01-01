Chocolate cake in Redding

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Redding restaurants that serve chocolate cake
FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Brewing Co.
1257 Oregon St, Redding
Avg 4.3
(1310 reviews)
Chocolate Lava Cake
$8.99
More about Woody's Brewing Co.
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
1477 Hilltop Drive, Suite H3 Ste 107, Redding
No reviews yet
Chocolate Cake
$6.45
Freshly-baked chocolate cake drizzled with creamy chocolate.
More about Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
