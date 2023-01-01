Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Redding
/
Redding
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Redding restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
San Francisco Deli
2395 Athens Avenue, Redding
No reviews yet
Cookies - Chocolate Chip
$0.69
More about San Francisco Deli
West Coast Sourdough - Redding
1080 East Cypress Avenue Unit F, Redding
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie*
$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
More about West Coast Sourdough - Redding
Browse other tasty dishes in Redding
Cheese Pizza
Chili
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Tacos
Cookies
Cheesecake
Grilled Chicken
Turkey Clubs
More near Redding to explore
Chico
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(17 restaurants)
Arcata
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Oroville
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Fort Bragg
No reviews yet
Nevada City
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Marysville
Avg 3.7
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chico
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(17 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Medford
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Grants Pass
Avg 3.8
(13 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(257 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1914 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(593 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(405 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(368 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(280 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston