Chocolate chip cookies in Redding

Redding restaurants
Redding restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

San Francisco Deli

2395 Athens Avenue, Redding

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookies - Chocolate Chip$0.69
More about San Francisco Deli
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

West Coast Sourdough - Redding

1080 East Cypress Avenue Unit F, Redding

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie*$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
More about West Coast Sourdough - Redding

