Club sandwiches in Redding
Redding restaurants that serve club sandwiches
More about Final Draft Brewing Company
SANDWICHES
Final Draft Brewing Company
1600 California St, Redding
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$18.00
Oven Roasted Turkey, Black Forest Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo On Toasted Sourdough.
More about Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Redding - 815 Browning Street
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Redding - 815 Browning Street
815 Browning Street, Redding
|CHICKEN & AVO CLUB SANDWICH
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast with avocado bacon, tomato and lettuce topped with melted jack cheese and served with mayo on a French roll