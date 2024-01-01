Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Redding

Go
Redding restaurants
Toast

Redding restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Final Draft Brewing Company

1600 California St, Redding

Avg 4.4 (7420 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club Sandwich$18.00
Oven Roasted Turkey, Black Forest Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo On Toasted Sourdough.
More about Final Draft Brewing Company
Consumer pic

 

Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Redding - 815 Browning Street

815 Browning Street, Redding

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN & AVO CLUB SANDWICH$16.00
Grilled chicken breast with avocado bacon, tomato and lettuce topped with melted jack cheese and served with mayo on a French roll
More about Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Redding - 815 Browning Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Redding

Chicken Salad

Brisket

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

Burritos

Italian Salad

Cobb Salad

Clams

Map

More near Redding to explore

Chico

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

No reviews yet

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Marysville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chico

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (23 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (322 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2517 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston