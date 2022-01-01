Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Redding

Go
Redding restaurants
Toast

Redding restaurants that serve cookies

Banner pic

 

Charlew's Tap House

1901 CA-273, Anderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookie$3.50
More about Charlew's Tap House
San Francisco Deli image

 

San Francisco Deli

2395 Athens Ave, Redding

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookies - White Chocolate Macadamia$0.69
Girl Scout Cookies$6.00
Cookies - White Chocolate Macadamia$0.69
More about San Francisco Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Redding

Bleu Burgers

Chicken Teriyaki

Bruschetta

Chef Salad

Ravioli

Steak Sandwiches

Steak Salad

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Redding to explore

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston