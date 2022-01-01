Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Redding
/
Redding
/
Cookies
Redding restaurants that serve cookies
Charlew's Tap House
1901 CA-273, Anderson
No reviews yet
Cookie
$3.50
More about Charlew's Tap House
San Francisco Deli
2395 Athens Ave, Redding
No reviews yet
Cookies - White Chocolate Macadamia
$0.69
Girl Scout Cookies
$6.00
Cookies - White Chocolate Macadamia
$0.69
More about San Francisco Deli
Browse other tasty dishes in Redding
Bleu Burgers
Chicken Teriyaki
Bruschetta
Chef Salad
Ravioli
Steak Sandwiches
Steak Salad
Philly Cheesesteaks
More near Redding to explore
Chico
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Arcata
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Oroville
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Fort Bragg
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Marysville
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Nevada City
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chico
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Medford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Grants Pass
Avg 3.8
(12 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1571 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(492 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston