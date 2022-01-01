Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Country fried steaks in Redding

Redding restaurants
Redding restaurants that serve country fried steaks

Sweetie's Cafe & Catering image

SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sweetie's Cafe & Catering

3105 S Market St, Redding

Avg 4.3 (878 reviews)
Takeout
Country Fried Steak$16.99
More about Sweetie's Cafe & Catering
Consumer pic

 

Jeff's California Cattle Co - 400 East Cypress Avenue

400 East Cypress Avenue, Redding

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Country Fried New York Steak$13.99
A 6oz. New York steak breaded, fried and topped with our delicous country gravy. Served with 2 eggs, potatoes, and toast
More about Jeff's California Cattle Co - 400 East Cypress Avenue

