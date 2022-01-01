Country fried steaks in Redding
Redding restaurants that serve country fried steaks
More about Sweetie's Cafe & Catering
SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Sweetie's Cafe & Catering
3105 S Market St, Redding
|Country Fried Steak
|$16.99
More about Jeff's California Cattle Co - 400 East Cypress Avenue
Jeff's California Cattle Co - 400 East Cypress Avenue
400 East Cypress Avenue, Redding
|Country Fried New York Steak
|$13.99
A 6oz. New York steak breaded, fried and topped with our delicous country gravy. Served with 2 eggs, potatoes, and toast