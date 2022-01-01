Egg benedict in Redding
Redding restaurants that serve egg benedict
Lumberjacks- Redding
501 E Cypress Ave, Redding
|Eggs Benedict
|$15.49
A grilled English muffin with Canadian bacon and two poached eggs covered in our house hollandaise sauce and your choice of one side: country potatoes, hash browns, or fresh seasonal fruit.
Jeff's California Cattle Co - 400 East Cypress Avenue
400 East Cypress Avenue, Redding
|Eggs Benedict
|$12.99
A grilled English muffin with Canadian bacon and 2 poached eggs covered in our house holladaise sauce and your choice of hashbrowns or country potatoes