Fried pickles in
Redding
/
Redding
/
Fried Pickles
Redding restaurants that serve fried pickles
SANDWICHES
Final Draft Brewing Company
1600 California St, Redding
Avg 4.4
(7420 reviews)
PICKLE FRIES
$10.99
Twice Fried Crispy Pickle Fries
More about Final Draft Brewing Company
FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Brewing Co.
1257 Oregon St, Redding
Avg 4.3
(1310 reviews)
Fried Pickles
$11.99
More about Woody's Brewing Co.
