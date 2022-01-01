Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Redding

Go
Redding restaurants
Toast

Redding restaurants that serve garlic bread

Item pic

 

Charlew's Tap House

1901 CA-273, Anderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Garlic Bread$6.25
The Garlic Bread you love and smother it with buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, green onions, and bacon
Tap House Garlic Bread$6.85
Sourdough covered with garlic butter, oregano, paprika and mozzarella, melted to perfection.
More about Charlew's Tap House
Sweetie's Cafe & Catering image

SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sweetie's Cafe & Catering

3105 S Market St, Redding

Avg 4.3 (878 reviews)
Takeout
2 pc Garlic Bread$3.99
More about Sweetie's Cafe & Catering
Item pic

 

Charlew's Tap House

1177 Shasta Street, Redding

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Garlic Bread$6.25
The Garlic Bread you love and smother it with buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, green onions, and bacon
Tap House Garlic Bread$6.85
Sourdough covered with garlic butter, oregano, paprika and mozzarella, melted to perfection.
More about Charlew's Tap House

Browse other tasty dishes in Redding

California Burgers

Meat Calzones

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Penne

Nachos

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Teriyaki Chicken

Map

More near Redding to explore

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston