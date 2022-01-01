Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Redding

Go
Redding restaurants
Toast

Redding restaurants that serve greek salad

Banner pic

 

Charlew's Tap House - Anderson

1901 CA-273, Anderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Charlie's Greek Salad$13.25
Sure to be your summer favorite—chopped salad mixed with feta, Napoletana, Greek olives, red onion, cucumber, sliced carrots and mixed with delicious homemade tomato vinegar dressing.
More about Charlew's Tap House - Anderson
Banner pic

 

Charlew's Tap House - Redding

1177 Shasta Street, Redding

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Charlie's Greek Salad$13.25
Sure to be your summer favorite—chopped salad mixed with feta, Napoletana, Greek olives, red onion, cucumber, sliced carrots and mixed with delicious homemade tomato vinegar dressing.
More about Charlew's Tap House - Redding

Browse other tasty dishes in Redding

Meat Calzones

Cookies

Cake

Garlic Chicken

Bleu Burgers

Brownie Sundaes

Carrot Cake

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Redding to explore

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (227 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1685 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (519 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (317 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston