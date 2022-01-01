Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Redding

Redding restaurants
Redding restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Sweetie's Cafe & Catering image

SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sweetie's Cafe & Catering

3105 S Market St, Redding

Avg 4.3 (878 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & Cheese$9.99
More about Sweetie's Cafe & Catering
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Brewing Co.

1257 Oregon St, Redding

Avg 4.3 (1310 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$3.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.99
More about Woody's Brewing Co.

