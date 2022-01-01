Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hummus in
Redding
/
Redding
/
Hummus
Redding restaurants that serve hummus
FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Brewing Co.
1257 Oregon St, Redding
Avg 4.3
(1310 reviews)
Hummus Plate
$15.99
More about Woody's Brewing Co.
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
1477 Hilltop Drive, Suite H3 Ste 107, Redding
No reviews yet
Yummus Hummus
$9.95
Fresh fusion hummus partnered with our fresh-baked naan.
More about Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
