Italian salad in Redding

Redding restaurants
Redding restaurants that serve italian salad

West Coast Sourdough - Redding

1080 East Cypress Avenue Unit F, Redding

Italian Salad*$0.00
Chopped Romaine, with Mixed Bell Peppers, Salami, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Hearts & a side of Italian Dressing
Sourdough Bread Company - Churn Creek - 4641 churn creek rd

4641 churn creek rd, Redding

Italian Salad$0.00
Chopped Romaine, Bell Peppers, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Pepperoncini's & Italian Dressing
