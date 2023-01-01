Italian salad in Redding
Redding restaurants that serve italian salad
West Coast Sourdough - Redding
West Coast Sourdough - Redding
1080 East Cypress Avenue Unit F, Redding
|Italian Salad*
|$0.00
Chopped Romaine, with Mixed Bell Peppers, Salami, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Hearts & a side of Italian Dressing
Sourdough Bread Company - Churn Creek - 4641 churn creek rd
Sourdough Bread Company - Churn Creek - 4641 churn creek rd
4641 churn creek rd, Redding
|Italian Salad
|$0.00
Chopped Romaine, Bell Peppers, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Pepperoncini's & Italian Dressing