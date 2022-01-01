Omelettes in Redding

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Redding restaurants that serve omelettes

Lumberjacks- Redding

501 E Cypress Ave, Redding

Jack's Omelette$15.49
Filled with bacon, ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese.
California Omelette$15.99
Sliced mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese. Topped with sour cream and avocado.
Denver Omelette$14.49
Ham, bell peppers, onions and cheddar cheese.
Jeff's California Cattle Co - 400 East Cypress Avenue

400 East Cypress Avenue, Redding

Country Omelette$12.99
Bacon and sauteed mushrooms. Topped with country gravy and cheddar cheese
California Omelette$12.99
Chopped bacon, ripe tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Topped with avocado and served with sour cream
