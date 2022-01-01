Omelettes in Redding
Redding restaurants that serve omelettes
Lumberjacks- Redding
501 E Cypress Ave, Redding
|Jack's Omelette
|$15.49
Filled with bacon, ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese.
|California Omelette
|$15.99
Sliced mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese. Topped with sour cream and avocado.
|Denver Omelette
|$14.49
Ham, bell peppers, onions and cheddar cheese.
Jeff's California Cattle Co - 400 East Cypress Avenue
400 East Cypress Avenue, Redding
|Country Omelette
|$12.99
Bacon and sauteed mushrooms. Topped with country gravy and cheddar cheese
|California Omelette
|$12.99
Chopped bacon, ripe tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Topped with avocado and served with sour cream