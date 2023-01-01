Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Redding

Redding restaurants
Redding restaurants that serve reuben

Sweetie's Cafe & Catering image

SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sweetie's Cafe & Catering

3105 S Market St, Redding

Avg 4.3 (878 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$16.99
More about Sweetie's Cafe & Catering
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Redding

1080 East Cypress Avenue Unit F, Redding

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#7 Reuben*$0.00
Thinly sliced Pastrami with our House Sauce, Dijon, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Redding

