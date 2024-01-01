Salmon in Redding
Redding restaurants that serve salmon
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Redding - 815 Browning Street
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Redding - 815 Browning Street
815 Browning Street, Redding
|PETES ATLANTIC SALMON
|$23.00
Char-broiled salmon over a bed of linguine tossed with asparagus and sautéed onion in a lemon cream sauce topped with parmesan cheese and parsley.
Le Testimony Organic Bistro - 3365 Placer St.
Le Testimony Organic Bistro - 3365 Placer St.
3365 Placer St., Redding
|Summer Salmon Salad
|$26.00
Wild Caught Sockeye Salmon served over Spring Greens, Tomato, Shredded Carrots, Crimini Mushrooms, Walnuts, Berries & Shaved Coconut Meat. Comes with Berry Viniagrette on the side.
|Salmon Fish Cakes
|$28.00
Two Homemade Potato & Rice fish cakes made with Wild Caught Salmon served with Confetti Slaw & Champagne Dipping Sauce. Comes with a cup of Soup or House Salad.