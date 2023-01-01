Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Redding

Go
Redding restaurants
Toast

Redding restaurants that serve tuna salad

Consumer pic

 

San Francisco Deli

2395 Athens Avenue, Redding

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Salad$10.25
More about San Francisco Deli
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Redding

1080 East Cypress Avenue Unit F, Redding

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#11 Tuna Salad*$0.00
Our Tuna Salad (made from scratch in-house with Albacore Tuna, Celery & Mayonnaise) served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Redding

Browse other tasty dishes in Redding

Chef Salad

Burritos

Steak Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

Brownie Sundaes

Carrot Cake

Clam Chowder

Cake

Map

More near Redding to explore

Chico

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

No reviews yet

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chico

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (258 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1922 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (370 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston