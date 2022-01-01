Go
Red Door Woodfired Grill

Red Door Grill is the best little upscale neighborhood joint in Liberty, where great food, great friends and great fun come together. 🍺🍹🍸 Join us for a cocktail in the bar, dinner next to the grill or appetizers on the patio. We have one piece of advice — come hungry! 🔥🍔🌶 We make everything here from scratch. Everything. From our legendary Woodfired Wings to the best Kansas City Strip you’ll ever eat for twenty bucks, prepare yourself to take a tender, juicy bite of perfection. 🍷🐔🥘From Happy Hour to Burger Mondays, and Fried Chicken Thursdays to Weekend Brunch, there’s always something special going on at Red Door Grill every day of the week. What are you waiting for? Get in here. You’re always in good hands at the Door. ❤️🚪

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Popular Items

Wings$16.00
Nachos$12.00
Green chile queso, pepper jack cheese, black beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

9703 N Ash Ave

Kansas City MO

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
