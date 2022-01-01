Go
Red Door Woodfired Grill

Red Door Grill is the best little upscale neighborhood joint in Overland Park, where great food, great friends and great fun come together. 🍺🍹🍸 Join us for a cocktail in the bar, dinner next to the grill or appetizers on the patio. We have one piece of advice — come hungry! 🔥🍔🌶 We make everything here from scratch. Everything. From our legendary Woodfired Wings to the best Kansas City Strip you’ll ever eat for twenty bucks, prepare yourself to take a tender, juicy bite of perfection. 🍷🐔🥘From Happy Hour to Burger Mondays, and Fried Chicken Thursdays to Weekend Brunch, there’s always something special going on at Red Door Grill every day of the week. What are you waiting for? Get in here. You’re always in good hands at the Door. ❤️🚪

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

8001 W 159th St • $$

Avg 4 (147 reviews)

Popular Items

EXP Small House Salad$7.00
Field greens, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, carrot, parmesan herbed croutons
EXP Prime Rib Egg Rolls$16.00
Shaved prime rib, swiss cheese, peppers, onions, comeback sauce
Prime Rib$32.00
KC Strip and Fries$25.00
2oz angus woodfire grilled KC strip, herb garlic butter, fries, grilled garlic bread
EXP Killer Calamari$14.00
Calamari strips, dusted in our special house recipe, grilled lemon, horseradish cocktail and Korean dipping sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

8001 W 159th St

Overland Park KS

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

