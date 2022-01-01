Go
Red Door Woodfired Grill

Red Door Grill is the best little upscale neighborhood joint in Lenexa, where great food, great friends and great fun come together. 🍺🍹🍸 Join us for a cocktail in the bar, dinner next to the grill or appetizers on the patio. We have one piece of advice — come hungry! 🔥🍔🌶 We make everything here from scratch. Everything. From our legendary Woodfired Wings to the best Kansas City Strip you’ll ever eat for twenty bucks, prepare yourself to take a tender, juicy bite of perfection. 🍷🐔🥘From Happy Hour to Burger Mondays, and Fried Chicken Thursdays to Weekend Brunch, there’s always something special going on at Red Door Grill every day of the week. What are you waiting for? Get in here. You’re always in good hands at the Door. ❤️🚪

15918 W. 88th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

EXP Large House Salad$11.00
Field greens, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, carrot, parmesan herbed croutons
EXP Ribeye$30.00
Coffee-rubbed black angus ribeye, fingerling-vegetable hash, blue cheese thyme butter, house steak sauce
KC Strip and Fries$25.00
2oz angus woodfire grilled KC strip, herb garlic butter, fries, grilled garlic bread
Julie's Light and Fit$17.00
Woodfire grilled chicken breast, mushrooms seasonal veggies, artichokes,
Kalamata olives, green beans, topped with goat cheese and tomato salad
EXP Side of French Fries$3.00
Classic Burger$12.00
Angus beef patty, shaved lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, red onion, pickle and mayo
Cajun Pasta$18.00
Tagliatelle pasta, woodfired gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, cajun cream sauce, bell pepper, onion, spinach, fried capers
Wings$16.00
Side of French Fries$3.00
Nachos$12.00
Green chile queso, pepper jack cheese, black beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese
See full menu

Location

15918 W. 88th Street

Lenexa KS

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

