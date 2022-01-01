Go
Redeemer Pizza

2705 Larimer ST.

Popular Items

Tomato$18.00
sliced garlic, oregano, aged gouda
(this pizza can be made vegan/DF, must select 'No Cheese' modifier)
Sausage + Peppers$27.00
garlic cream, sausage, cheese blend, ricotta, peppadew peppers, spring onions
Caesar Salad$12.00
shaved parmesan, croutons, romaine, sesame pecorino dressing
Standard$22.00
san marzano tomato, four cheese blend, olive oil
Garlic Knots$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, garlic butter, Calabrian Honey (4 knots per order)
Crunchy Cauliflower$12.00
Crispy Fried Cauliflower with Tonnato and Lemon
Side of Ranch$1.00
Diavolo$27.00
cheese blend, pepperoncinis, pepperoni, soppressata, pickled chilis
Side of Chili Honey$1.50
All the Mushrooms$28.00
cheese blend, garlic cream, roasted oysters, picked beech mushrooms, marinated buttons
2705 Larimer ST.

denver CO

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The Beacon

American Bonded

Noble Riot

About
A modern wine bar that tells the story of the farmer, winemaker, and nature. You should know what you’re putting your mouth.
Principles Not Plonk.

Beckon

A multi-course tasting menu that changes with the seasons. Our wine and beverage programs intertwine the old and new for seductive pairings.

