Redemption BBQ and Market

Believing we can redeem local food systems if we try, Redemption BBQ partners with Virginia farmers to provide true farm-to-table barbecue and Southern comfort food. We specialize in humanely raised and environmentally sustainable meats slow-cooked in all natural wood-burning pits.

3420 Lauderdale Drive

Popular Items

Good Dog$5.00
Autumn Olive Farms hot dog, fried in lard. Served on a potato bun.
Barbecued Pork Shoulder Sandwich$12.00
Humanely and sustainably raised local pork shoulder: barbecued, pulled from the bone, and chopped to order. Served on a locally made potato bun with cilantro-lime slaw and sauce on the side.
Unforbidden Fruit$0.50
Tomato based sauce sweetened with Virginia apples. Based on Northern Virginia sauce traditions.
Cilantro-lime Slaw$1.50
Our “slaw for people who don't like slaw.” The dressing contains mayonnaise, lime juice, cider vinegar, and spices. No sugar added.
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
Humanely and sustainably raised local beef brisket, sliced to order and served on a locally made potato bun with cilantro-lime slaw and sauce on the side.
Bun$1.00
Potato bun baked locally by The Flour Garden Bakery.
Chicken Wings$14.00
One pound (8-12 pieces) of humanely and sustainably raised local chicken wings, smoked then fried in lard and tossed in a sauce of your choice.
Collard Greens$3.00
Collard greens cooked with smoked ham in rich potlikker.
Mac and Cheese$3.00
Elbow pasta in a creamy cheese sauce made with all local dairy.
Praise the Lard Fries$5.00
Fries cooked in lard, the way they should be.
Henrico VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
