Go
Toast

Redemption

Come on in and enjoy!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

31 3rd St NE • $$$

Avg 3.9 (10 reviews)

Popular Items

Jambalaya$19.00
Grilled Chicken, Blackened Shrimp, Andoullie Sausage, Peppers, Seasoned Rice, Jambalaya Sauce, Roasted Tomato & Green Onion.
Chicken Tortellini$18.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Cheese Stuffed Tortellini & Parmesan Cream Sauce.
Rotisserie Melt$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Gouda & Roasted Garlic Aioli on Toasted Ciabatta.
Nachos$13.00
House Tortilla Chips, Queso Cheese Sauce, Roasted Corn Relish, Pico de Gallo & Crema.
Blueberry Bread Pudding$7.00
Truffle Burger$16.00
8oz Waygu Beef Patty, Caramelized Onion, Wild Mushrooms, Truffle Cheese & White Truffle Aioli.
Chicken Wild Rice$7.00
BBQ Platter for 2$38.00
Smoked Pork Ribs, 1/2 Rotisserie Chicken, 1/2 Pound Pulled Pork & 2 Andouille Sausage Links. Choice of 2 Sides.
Happy Hog$15.00
8oz Blackened Waygu Beef Patty, Bacon, Gouda, Shoestring Onions, Lettuce, Pickle & BBQ Sauce on Brioche Bun.
Steak Crostinis$15.00
Toasted Baugettes Topped with Whipped Goat Cheese, Sliced Tenderloin, Basil Pesto & Balsamic Glaze. Served with Mixed Greens & Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

31 3rd St NE

Faribault MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boonies Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

As laid-back as your backyard but way more awesome! Everything you want from your neighborhood bar & grill and more!

The Ole Store Restaurant

No reviews yet

Casual, Everyday Nordic, with Neighborhood Charm.

Fairfield Inn - Northfield

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Contented Cow Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston