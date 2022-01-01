Go
Toast

Redemption BBQ and Market

Believing we can redeem local food systems if we try, Redemption BBQ partners with Virginia farmers to provide true farm-to-table barbecue and Southern comfort food. We specialize in humanely raised and environmentally sustainable meats slow-cooked in all natural wood-burning pits.

3420 Lauderdale Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Praise the Lard Fries$4.00
Fries cooked in lard, the way they should be.
Family Barbecue Dinner$55.00
One pound of barbecued pork shoulder or pulled chicken (or a half pound of each), sauces on the side, four pieces of house-made cornbread or potato buns, a pint of cilantro-lime slaw, and 2 additional pint-sized sides of your choice.
Pork Fried Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Parker Family Farm chicken, marinated in buttermilk, breaded and fried in lard, topped with AR's Hot Southern Honey and house-made pickles on a Martin’s bun with a cilantro-lime slaw on the side.
Cornbread$1.50
Southern cornbread (no sugar) made with all Virginia ingredients.
Barbecued Pork Shoulder Sandwich$12.00
Barbecued Autumn Olive Farms pork shoulder, pulled fresh from the bone and minced when you order it. Served on a potato bun with cilantro-lime slaw and sauce on the side.
Barbecue Dinner$15.00
Barbecued pork shoulder or pulled chicken (or some of both). Served with sauce on the side, a piece of cornbread, and two 4-ounce sides of your choice.
Chicken Wings$15.00
One pound (8-12 pieces, depending on size) of Parker Family Farm chicken wings, smoked then fried in lard and tossed in a sauce of your choice.
Redemption Burger$12.00
Double smash burger (Polyface Farms beef) with local cheddar cheese, grilled onions, and remoulade sauce on a locally made brioche bun.
Barbecued Pork Shoulder Sandwich$12.00
Barbecued Autumn Olive Farms pork shoulder, pulled fresh from the bone and minced when you order it. Served on a potato bun with cilantro-lime slaw, sauce, and Praise the Lard Fries on the side. Comes with fresh brewed iced tea.
Mac and Cheese$4.00
Elbow pasta in a creamy cheese sauce made with all local dairy.
See full menu

Location

3420 Lauderdale Drive

Henrico VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spoonbread - Deux

No reviews yet

Where Southern and French cuisine blend!

Thai Won On

No reviews yet

Authentic Thai Food - Cooked with love!

Tazza Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Mexico Restaurant Short Pump

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston