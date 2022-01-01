Go
Toast

Redeye Tavern and Grill

Bar & Grill

PIZZA • GRILL

8437 W Center Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Bacon Burger$9.95
Cripsy bacon and your choice of cheese smothered with BBQ sauce.
Crispy Chicken Breast$8.95
Served on a Rotella's bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and mayo on the side.
Taco$3.50
Seasoned ground beef in a lightly fried tortilla. Served with chips and salsa.
Buffalo Wings (10)$10.95
Served with Celery and Ranch Dressing
Pickle Chips$7.95
Cornmeal breaded pickle chips, fried golden. Served with ranch dressing.
Cheese Burger$8.50
Choose from: American, swiss, cheddar, pepperjack or provolone.
Pork Tenderloin$8.95
Fried golden, served on a Rotella's bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and a side of mayo.
French Fries$3.50
Krinkle cut, fried golden.
Redeye Burger$8.95
Smothered in our zesty Redeye sauce with melted provolone cheese.
Beef Nachos$9.95
Corn chips, layered with seasoned beef, shredded cheese, onions, black olives, tomatoes and jalapenos.

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8437 W Center Rd

Omaha NE

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Backlot Taphouse

No reviews yet

Detroit Style Pizza and Taphouse located in Aksarben Village

Interlude Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Base Kamp

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Inkwell

No reviews yet

Cold Drinks, Warm Friends

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston