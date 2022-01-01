Redeye Tavern and Grill
Bar & Grill
PIZZA • GRILL
8437 W Center Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8437 W Center Rd
Omaha NE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Backlot Taphouse
Detroit Style Pizza and Taphouse located in Aksarben Village
Interlude Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Base Kamp
Come in and enjoy!
Inkwell
Cold Drinks, Warm Friends