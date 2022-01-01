Go
Red Eye Cookie Co.

COOKIES

935 W Grace St • $

Avg 4.4 (2836 reviews)

Popular Items

Pick 3 Flavors$9.99
Pick any 3 Flavors.
Mix and match your own Custom 6, 12, 18, or 24 Pack with your Favorite 2 of any our delicious cookies and save a couple bucks!
Chocolate Chip
Check out our Packages Specials above in 6, 12, 18 and 24 sizes for the best savings!
This cookie has seen the rise and fall of bell-bottoms, bowl cuts, and Bieber while remaining ever in style. We bake it soft and load it with semi-sweet chocolate goodness so that you’ll remember why it’s always supreme.
Pick 1 Flavor$1.00
Pick any 1 Flavor.
For those that know what they like and don't need anything else to get in the way.
Pick your favorite flavor to enjoy in a 6, 12, 18, or 24 Package.
Pick 12 Flavors$24.99
Pay a little more to mix and match all 12 flavors of any of our delicious cookies.
Check out our Preset packages & Pick 2, 3, and 4 specials for bigger savings!
Cookies & Cream
Check out our Packages Specials above in 6, 12, 18 and 24 sizes for the best savings!
Like a dream within a dream, this inception of Oreo cookie bits inside of an already delicious chocolate dough tastes so good, you’ll never want it to be finished. We made sure to ease the transition with smooth white chocolate. Try out the cookie our taste testers deemed their favorite flavor yet.
Pick 6 Flavors$13.99
Pay more to mix and match all 6 flavors of any of our delicious cookies.
Check out our preset packages & Pick 2, 3, and 4 specials for bigger savings!
Pick 2 Flavors$9.99
Pick any 2 Flavors.
Mix and match your own Custom 6, 12, 18, or 24 Pack with your Favorite 2 of any our delicious cookies and save a couple bucks!
Pick 4 Flavors$9.99
Pick any 4 Flavors.
Mix and match your own Custom 12, or 24 Pack with your Favorite 4 of any our delicious cookie flavors and save a couple bucks!
Trio Package$15.99
(1/3) Classic Chocolate Chip,
(1/3) Cookies & Cream,
(1/3) Snickerdoodle
Our 3 most popular Cookies all together:
Classic Chocolate Chip, Cookies & Cream, and the cinnamon sweet Snickerdoodle.
*no substitutions
Snickerdoodle
Check out our Packages Specials above in 6, 12, 18 and 24 sizes for the best savings!
This fluffy craggy wundercookie runs the gamut. delicious fresh from the oven, but can cool to be the perfect cinnamon-sweet cookie to take a milk plunge. The cinnamon sugar coating gives it a blast of sweetness that will make this one of your favorites.
Location

935 W Grace St

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

