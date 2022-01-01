Go
  • Redfish by Chef Adrianne

Redfish by Chef Adrianne

9610 Old Cutler Road

Popular Items

Bahamian Style Conch Fritters$17.00
Fingerling Potatoes$8.00
Roasted Broccolini$8.00
Rodney's Key Lime Pie$15.00
Butter Poached Sea Bass$55.00
Grilled Prawn, Garlic Lemon Beurre Blanc
New England Clam Chowder$16.00
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Truffle Parmesan Fries$9.00
Fried Calamari$18.00
Cherry Peppers, Shaved Carrots,
Spicy Marinara, Lemon Zest Aioli
5-Cheese Mac & Cheese$11.00
Crispy Herb Butter Crust
9610 Old Cutler Road

CORAL GABLES FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
