The Red Gill Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4660 Salisbury Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (190 reviews)

Popular Items

Coke$2.89
Bottle Water$2.29
Chicken Wings
Your choice of 5, 10, 20, or more wings in your choice of one of our signature sauces (hot, medium, mild, Cajun ranch, lemon pepper, honey BBQ, teriyaki, or plain)
The Wake Up$9.49
Two eggs cooked to order, served with home fries your choice of Bacon or Sausage Patty and choice of bread.
Potato Skins$8.99
7 potato halves cooked and covered in cheese, bacon, and chives. Served with sour cream
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
1/2 lb chuck, brisket, and short rib blend with bacon cheese and caramelized onion with lettuce and tomato on a potato roll with a side
River Walk Short Stack$9.99
Two large Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes with Berries and whipped cream or with Syrup and whipped Butter and Choice of Crispy Bacon or Sausage Patty.
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
7 sticks of mozzarella fried to a gooey, golden brown and served with marinara sauce for dipping
20 PC. Shrimp Dinner$12.00
20 pieces of hand-breaded shrimp served with 2 soul style sides of your choice
Greek Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, cucumber slices, feta cheese, topped with cherry tomatoes and red onion
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4660 Salisbury Road

Jacksonville FL

Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

