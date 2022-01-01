Go
Redhead Bay Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

605 Princess Anne Road • $$

Avg 4.9 (475 reviews)

Popular Items

She Crab - CUP$10.00
Rich and creamy southern classic, filled with lump crab meat and a swirl of sherry
Acai Bowl$10.00
Frozen acai berries blended and topped with hearty granola, fresh berries, coconut shavings, and drizzled with honey
Fried Softshell Crab Sandwich$14.00
Fried softshell crab topped with lettuce and tomato, served with a side of tartar
Loaded BLT$16.00
10 Pieces of bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado, and cilnatro-lime ranch drizzle
Side Loaded Tots$6.00
Tots, cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, & chives
She Crab - BOWL$13.00
Rich and creamy southern classic, filled with lump crab meat and a swirl of sherry
Lettuce Wraps$12.00
2 Jumbo romaine lettuce wraps, layered with grilled chicken, guacamole, southern salsa, and a cilantro-lime ranch drizzle
Tall Boy Stack Pancakes$11.00
4 Pancakes
Home-Style Potatoes$5.00
Side of home-style potatoes
Latte$7.00
Your choice of milk and flavor. Hot or Iced
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

605 Princess Anne Road

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Pete's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Blue Pete’s Restaurant is located in the historic Pungo area of Virginia Beach, Virginia. We offer unparalleled waterfront views, public and private events, high quality service, delicious food and a relaxed atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy.

Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream

No reviews yet

At Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream, we are a family owned and operated restaurant established in 1998. We are committed to satisfying our customers with great food and excellent service. We offer a wide variety of delicious dishes for Lunch and Dinner, with everything homemade; from sauces to pizza dough, to cakes and pies.
Enjoy your meal in our main dining room, on our deck, or in our game room filled with games for all ages! Whatever you're in the mood for, you can find it here! If you're in a rush, call your order in and we'll be sure to have it ready for you.

Margie & Ray's Crabhouse 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

VIRGINIA BEACH - Redwood Smoke Shack

No reviews yet

HANDCRAFTED SMOKED MEATS AND SIDES

