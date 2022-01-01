Go
Red Horse Out

Farm-to-table gourmet food has never tasted so good.

45 Winstons Chase Ct

Popular Items

Potato-Patato$12.00
A lovely, base of your favorite root veggie from the earth.
Risotto$12.00
Risotto, carefully prepared to make your taste buds sing!
Romaine Lettuce Delight$10.00
Make your adventure start with this delightful lettuce beginning.
Tater Tots with House-Made Sauce$8.00
Some good ol' crispy tots with a house-made tomato sauce perfect for teasing your taste buds.
Sweet Potato Yumminess$12.00
Dig into these mashed potatoes that are as sweet as the South Carolina Fall.
Chef's Choice$12.00
You choose the protein and the chef will create a delightful dish! He will choose the base, the options, and the sauce. You're going to love what he puts together! And, it makes this process really easy!
Warm Spinach Salad$10.00
Tossed in a warm herb vinaigrette. Your taste buds...get them ready for some yum.
Fromage de la Ferme avec pita$15.00
Cheese, cheese, and more cheese. Well, and pita. A lovely bit to pair with your wine. Choose three kinds of cheese made by the best, sweetest farm animals around. Gluten-free options are available!
Moroccan Couscous$12.00
This beauty is the Moroccan Couscous base with chicken! You can choose any protein or have it vegetarian. Remember, this is just one of the many options you have!
Savory Home Made Hummus & Pita$12.00
Homemade hummus, pit, and a chef's perfect eye for creating a dish you will love.
Location

45 Winstons Chase Ct

Landrum SC

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

