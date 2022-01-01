Go
Red Hot & Blue

9143 Grapevine Hwy #620

Popular Items

Grandma's Potato Salad$3.49
Biscuits Each
honey butter sweet biscuits made from scratch every hour
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.99
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Idaho Stuffed Pig$10.49
A BIG OL’ smoked Idaho potato stuffed with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, green onion, and sour cream. Choice of one Southern Side. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Two-Timer$17.99
Choose two Smoked meats, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Grandma's Potato Salad Quart$5.59
Serves 5-6.
Banana Pudding$6.99
Rich vanilla pudding with bananas slices and vanilla wafers, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Half Slab Ribs$19.99
Meaty St. Louis-style ribs, smoked low & slow for 4-5 hours, with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Tennessee Triple$18.99
Choose three smoked meats, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Texas Brisket Plate - Sliced$15.59
Smoked 12-13 hours and sliced to order, served with two Southern Sides.
Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Location

9143 Grapevine Hwy #620

North Richland Hills TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
