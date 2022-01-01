Red Hot & Blue
Come in and enjoy!
9143 Grapevine Hwy #620
Popular Items
Location
9143 Grapevine Hwy #620
North Richland Hills TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hawaiian Bros
At Hawaiian Bros, we serve a traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of entrée.
Hattie Marie's - Dallas
Come in and enjoy!
Bacon's Bistro and Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Daddy B's Food Truck
From the heart... For the soul!