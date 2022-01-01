Go
Red Hot & Blue

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5910 N MacArthur Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1646 reviews)

Popular Items

Texas Brisket Sandwich$11.59
Tender and sliced-to-order with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Biscuits Each
honey butter sweet biscuits made from scratch every hour
Texas Brisket Plate - Sliced$15.59
Smoked 12-13 hours and sliced to order, served with two Southern Sides.
Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Half Slab Ribs$19.99
Meaty St. Louis-style ribs, smoked low & slow for 4-5 hours, with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Big Ol' Bucket$20.21
12 Ribs, French Fries, 1 Side, and cornbread.
*PigPen Members! To get your FREE iced tea, be sure to add a sweet or unsweetened tea to your order, and enter your members only PROMO code when prompted at checkout.

*Texas locations offer sweet biscuits.
Banana Pudding$6.99
Rich vanilla pudding with bananas slices and vanilla wafers, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Two-Timer$17.99
Choose two Smoked meats, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Tennessee Triple$18.99
Choose three smoked meats, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Fried Okra.$3.49
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.99
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

5910 N MacArthur Blvd

Irving TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
