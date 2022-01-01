Go
Toast

Red Hot & Blue

Come in and enjoy!

677 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Onion Basket
A big ol' basket of crispy, lightly-battered onions.
Smokin’ Wings - 10$10.29
Jumbo, tender, smoked chicken wings.
Tennessee Triple$18.99
Choose three smoked meats, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Pulled Pork Plate$12.99
Smoked 12-13 hours, hand-pulled, served with two Southern Sides.
Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Texas Brisket Plate - Sliced$15.59
Smoked 12-13 hours and sliced to order, served with two Southern Sides.
Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Two-Timer$17.99
Choose two Smoked meats, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Half Slab Ribs$19.99
Meaty St. Louis-style ribs, smoked low & slow for 4-5 hours, with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.99
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
BBQ Nachos$10.99
Choose from pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket chili, with melted cheddar & jack cheeses, jalapeños, green onions, tomatoes, and sour cream, piled on tortilla chips with salsa.
Full Slab Ribs$32.49
Meaty St. Louis-style ribs, smoked low & slow for 4-5 hours, with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
See full menu

Location

677 Main Street

Laurel MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bamboo Stix

No reviews yet

Your Best Sushi & Poke Bowl

Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The All American Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Burgers@ Apollo

No reviews yet

Burgers@ is a restaurant brand inspired by the GO-GO Music culture of Washington, DC, specializing in hand-crafted burgers, shakes and fries. The restaurant's interior decor and menu sets the tone for paying homage to local DMV musicians, politicians, and influencers. The ambience is all about good food and good music. Come dine with us and "TASTE THE CULTURE"!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston