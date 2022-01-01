Go
Red Hot & Blue

541 East Market st

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Plate$12.99
Smoked 12-13 hours, hand-pulled, served with two Southern Sides.
Two-Timer$17.99
Choose two Smoked meats, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Corn Bread
Mac 'N Cheese.$4.49
Grandma's Potato Salad Quart$5.59
Serves 5-6.
Homemade Hushpuppies.$3.49
Half Slab Ribs$19.99
Meaty St. Louis-style ribs, smoked low & slow for 4-5 hours, with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.99
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Delta Catfish Plate$13.99
Two fillets, hand-breaded & crispy-fried, garnished with Hushpuppies, Cole Slaw, served with a side of tartar sauce and Crispy Fries. Cannot sub Hushpuppies or Cole Slaw. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Smokin’ Wings - 10$10.29
Jumbo, tender, smoked chicken wings.
Location

541 East Market st

Leesburg VA

Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
