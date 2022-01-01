X-Red Hot & Blue
Come in and enjoy!
5017 W Plano Parkway # 100
Popular Items
Location
5017 W Plano Parkway # 100
Plano TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Red Hot & Blue
Come in and enjoy!
Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar
Thank you for choosing Pie Tap. LIKE us on Facebook or check us out on pie-tap.com.
When you arrive, please go to the Pie on the Fly Pickup area. Locate your order on the Pie on the Fly shelf, confirm your name, check your order, and enjoy. If you have any questions or need help, please ask any available Pie Tap staff.
Meso Maya
Come in and enjoy!