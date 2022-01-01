Go
Red Hot & Blue

6615 FALLS OF NEUSE RD\nRALEIGH, NC 27615

Popular Items

Full Slab Ribs$32.49
Meaty St. Louis-style ribs, smoked low & slow for 4-5 hours, with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Lemonade Gallon$8.99
(Includes Ice, Cups and Sugar)
Iced Tea Gallon$7.99
(Includes Ice, Cups and Sugar)
Sweet Tea Gallon$7.99
(Includes Ice, Cups and Sugar)
N'awlins Heat Burger$11.29
Cajun-spiced burger, chipotle mayo, cheddar cheese, onion strings, and our Smokin’ Hot sauce. Served with Crispy Fries.
Half Slab Ribs$19.99
Meaty St. Louis-style ribs, smoked low & slow for 4-5 hours, with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Pull-Apart Rolls (12)$8.00
Sandwich Bun Ea$0.50
Chipotle Blues Burger$7.99
Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, onion strings, and chipotle mayo. Served with Crispy Fries.
The "All-In" Burger$12.99
Piled high with pulled pork, onion strings, cheddar cheese, pickles, and our Mojo Mild sauce. Served with Crispy Fries.
Location

Raleigh NC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
