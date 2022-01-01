Redifer Brewing Company
Open today 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
123 E Yakima Ave., Suite 110
Yakima, WA 98901
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
123 E Yakima Ave., Suite 110, Yakima WA 98901
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
UGLYS'
Come in and enjoy!
& TEA
Come in and enjoy!
Bill's Place
Yakima's favorite dive bar ! 32 Taps, Full Bar & 4 Wines on Tap.
Covered & Heated Dining Area.
Come in and enjoy!
The Tap
Thank You. Come Pour With Us Again.