Redlands restaurants you'll love

Redlands restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Redlands

Redlands's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Redlands restaurants

Consumer pic

 

JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog - Brick n Mortar

27471 San Bernardino Ave #210, Redlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Buffalo Dog$8.45
Choice of dog, white American cheese, jalapeno bacon, spicy buffalo sauce, creamy ranch, crispy fried onions
Tater Tots$2.75
Made to order
Build Your Own$7.25
Choice of dog, choice of veggies and toppings, choice of sauces, additional charge for bacon, avocado and extra meat option
Batter Rebellion image

 

Batter Rebellion

5 E Citrus Ave, Redlands

Avg 4.6 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fowl Mouth$17.00
Southern Style Chicken & Waffles - House made Chicken Tenders, Cheddar Jalapeño Cornbread Waffle, Roasted Corn Aioli, Spicy House Honey & Spicy Maple Bourbon Syrup.
OR
Buffallo-Waffalo - RanchSpiced Waffle, Spicy Rebel Chicken Wing with House made Ranch, Shaved Carrots, Celery topped with Rebel Hot Sauce.
Kids Cheese Burger (Whatever)$9.50
Cheeseburger with an 4 oz Angus Beef Patty, Mild Cheddar Cheese and Brioche Bun Served with Fries.
Dress It Up with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion for $1.00
Obscene Poutine$13.50
Canadian Classic Poutine - Braised Beef Short Rib, Waffle Fries, Demi Glaze, Cheese Curds, White Cheddar Mornay Sauce, Crispy Shallots, Rebel Sauce, Pickled Jalepenos and Fresno Chiles, minced Parsley. *Add Egg for $1.00
Consumer pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hickory Jack's Barbecue

2087 Orange Tree Ln, Redlands

Avg 4.2 (2004 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tri-Tip Sandwich$12.49
Tender slices of smoked tri-tip on a homemade bun with BBQ sauce on the side.
Brisket Sandwich$13.89
Slow smoked, tender slices of brisket on a housemade bun with a side of bbq sauce.
Three Meat Platter$21.19
Three 3 ounce servings (more than 1/2 pound altogether) of your favorite slow smoked meats served with our choice of two sides and a cornbread muffin with honey butter.
Ahipoki image

 

Ahipoki

627 Orange Street, Redlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$8.95
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
Kids Poke Bowl$6.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
Spam Musubi (1)$2.75
Grilled Spam Musubi
La Volata Pizzeria image

PIZZA

La Volata Pizzeria

1453 Ford St, Redlands

Avg 4.5 (480 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chachiata$23.00
tomato sauce, sopressata, house-made sausage, garlic, onions, fresno chilis, mozzarella, aleppo pepper
Hefe's$21.00
olive oil, smoked mozzarella, house sausage, caramelized onions
Arrabbiata$20.00
tomato sauce, sopressata, fresno chilis, mozzarella, aleppo pepper
Hangar 24 Redlands image

 

Hangar 24 Redlands

1710 Sessums Drive, Redlands

Avg 4.3 (1312 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 Pint Wheels Up$4.00
Half Pint
6pk American Light cans$8.97
Main pic

 

JoJo's Grill-A-Dog - Food Truck #1 (Corporate)

27471 San Bernardino Ave #210, Redlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
West Coast Chili Dog$8.25
Choice of dog, house made chili, white American cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, signature MOJO sauce, crispy fried onions
Western Bacon$8.25
Choice of dog, jalapeno bacon, white American cheese, signature MOJO sauce crispy fried onions
Classic Dog$4.95
Choice of dog, ketchup, mustard, onions, sweet relish
Banner pic

 

Hickory Jack's BBQ

2087 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cornbread Muffins w/ Honey Butter (1 doz)$5.49
Fresh cornbread made daily includes honey butter.
Mac & Cheese$76.49
Fresh made mac & cheese is always a crowd favorite.
Tri Tip (lb)$14.99
Hickory smoked, hand trimmed lean Angus prime tri tip rubbed with spices.
Banner pic

 

Byrd's Hot Chicken Redlands

414 orange st 2A, redlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Tom's #1 World Famous Chiliburgers (Redlands)

1280 Alabama St, Redlands

No reviews yet
Takeout
