Redlands restaurants you'll love

More about JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog - Brick n Mortar
JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog - Brick n Mortar
27471 San Bernardino Ave #210, Redlands
|Popular items
|Spicy Buffalo Dog
|$8.45
Choice of dog, white American cheese, jalapeno bacon, spicy buffalo sauce, creamy ranch, crispy fried onions
|Tater Tots
|$2.75
Made to order
|Build Your Own
|$7.25
Choice of dog, choice of veggies and toppings, choice of sauces, additional charge for bacon, avocado and extra meat option
More about Batter Rebellion
Batter Rebellion
5 E Citrus Ave, Redlands
|Popular items
|Fowl Mouth
|$17.00
Southern Style Chicken & Waffles - House made Chicken Tenders, Cheddar Jalapeño Cornbread Waffle, Roasted Corn Aioli, Spicy House Honey & Spicy Maple Bourbon Syrup.
OR
Buffallo-Waffalo - RanchSpiced Waffle, Spicy Rebel Chicken Wing with House made Ranch, Shaved Carrots, Celery topped with Rebel Hot Sauce.
|Kids Cheese Burger (Whatever)
|$9.50
Cheeseburger with an 4 oz Angus Beef Patty, Mild Cheddar Cheese and Brioche Bun Served with Fries.
Dress It Up with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion for $1.00
|Obscene Poutine
|$13.50
Canadian Classic Poutine - Braised Beef Short Rib, Waffle Fries, Demi Glaze, Cheese Curds, White Cheddar Mornay Sauce, Crispy Shallots, Rebel Sauce, Pickled Jalepenos and Fresno Chiles, minced Parsley. *Add Egg for $1.00
More about Hickory Jack's Barbecue
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hickory Jack's Barbecue
2087 Orange Tree Ln, Redlands
|Popular items
|Tri-Tip Sandwich
|$12.49
Tender slices of smoked tri-tip on a homemade bun with BBQ sauce on the side.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.89
Slow smoked, tender slices of brisket on a housemade bun with a side of bbq sauce.
|Three Meat Platter
|$21.19
Three 3 ounce servings (more than 1/2 pound altogether) of your favorite slow smoked meats served with our choice of two sides and a cornbread muffin with honey butter.
More about Ahipoki
Ahipoki
627 Orange Street, Redlands
|Popular items
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$8.95
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
|Kids Poke Bowl
|$6.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
|Spam Musubi (1)
|$2.75
Grilled Spam Musubi
More about La Volata Pizzeria
PIZZA
La Volata Pizzeria
1453 Ford St, Redlands
|Popular items
|Chachiata
|$23.00
tomato sauce, sopressata, house-made sausage, garlic, onions, fresno chilis, mozzarella, aleppo pepper
|Hefe's
|$21.00
olive oil, smoked mozzarella, house sausage, caramelized onions
|Arrabbiata
|$20.00
tomato sauce, sopressata, fresno chilis, mozzarella, aleppo pepper
More about Hangar 24 Redlands
Hangar 24 Redlands
1710 Sessums Drive, Redlands
|Popular items
|1/2 Pint Wheels Up
|$4.00
Half Pint
|6pk American Light cans
|$8.97
More about JoJo's Grill-A-Dog - Food Truck #1 (Corporate)
JoJo's Grill-A-Dog - Food Truck #1 (Corporate)
27471 San Bernardino Ave #210, Redlands
|Popular items
|West Coast Chili Dog
|$8.25
Choice of dog, house made chili, white American cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, signature MOJO sauce, crispy fried onions
|Western Bacon
|$8.25
Choice of dog, jalapeno bacon, white American cheese, signature MOJO sauce crispy fried onions
|Classic Dog
|$4.95
Choice of dog, ketchup, mustard, onions, sweet relish
More about Hickory Jack's BBQ
Hickory Jack's BBQ
2087 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands
|Popular items
|Cornbread Muffins w/ Honey Butter (1 doz)
|$5.49
Fresh cornbread made daily includes honey butter.
|Mac & Cheese
|$76.49
Fresh made mac & cheese is always a crowd favorite.
|Tri Tip (lb)
|$14.99
Hickory smoked, hand trimmed lean Angus prime tri tip rubbed with spices.
More about Byrd's Hot Chicken Redlands
Byrd's Hot Chicken Redlands
414 orange st 2A, redlands
More about Tom's #1 World Famous Chiliburgers (Redlands)
Tom's #1 World Famous Chiliburgers (Redlands)
1280 Alabama St, Redlands