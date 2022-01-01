Brisket in Redlands
Redlands restaurants that serve brisket
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hickory Jack's Barbecue
2087 Orange Tree Ln, Redlands
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.89
Slow smoked, tender slices of brisket on a housemade bun with a side of bbq sauce.
|Brisket (lb)
|$25.49
Texas Brisket hand trimmed and rubbed with Jack's secret spices before receiving over 24 hours of love from our slow & low cooking. 1 pound will feed 2-3 people. Sold by the pound.