Chili dogs in Redlands
Redlands restaurants that serve chili dogs
More about JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog - Brick n Mortar
JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog - Brick n Mortar
27471 San Bernardino Ave #210, Redlands
|West Coast Chili Dog
|$8.25
Choice of dog, house made chili, white American cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, signature MOJO sauce, crispy fried onions
More about JoJo's Grill-A-Dog - Food Truck #1 (Corporate)
JoJo's Grill-A-Dog - Food Truck #1 (Corporate)
27471 San Bernardino Ave #210, Redlands
|West Coast Chili Dog
|$8.25
Choice of dog, house made chili, white American cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, signature MOJO sauce, crispy fried onions