Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Redlands

Go
Redlands restaurants
Toast

Redlands restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Consumer pic

 

Don Orange - 14 E State St

14 E State St, Redlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHIPS & SALSA (vg-gf)$6.00
More about Don Orange - 14 E State St
Item pic

 

Septembers Taproom & Eatery - Redlands

515 Orange Street, Redlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$6.50
No gluten added. Bottomless
More about Septembers Taproom & Eatery - Redlands

Browse other tasty dishes in Redlands

Burritos

Chili Dogs

French Fries

Tacos

Chili

Sliders

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Map

More near Redlands to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

San Bernardino

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Moreno Valley

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Big Bear Lake

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Yucaipa

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1300 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (41 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (338 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (903 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (417 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston