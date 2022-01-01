Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Redlands

Redlands restaurants
Redlands restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog - Brick n Mortar

27471 San Bernardino Ave #210, Redlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.75
Pulled Pork, signature MOJO sauce, house made coleslaw, pickle slice, white American cheese
More about JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog - Brick n Mortar
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hickory Jack's Barbecue

2087 Orange Tree Ln, Redlands

Avg 4.2 (2004 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.89
Slow roasted pork, pulled apart & piled high. Served with a side of BBQ sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich, Side & Soda$8.99
Our best selling Pulled Pork Sandwich served on a house bun that we bake fresh daily. Includes your choice of side and regular drink.
More about Hickory Jack's Barbecue

