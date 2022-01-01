Pulled pork sandwiches in Redlands
Redlands restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog - Brick n Mortar
JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog - Brick n Mortar
27471 San Bernardino Ave #210, Redlands
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.75
Pulled Pork, signature MOJO sauce, house made coleslaw, pickle slice, white American cheese
More about Hickory Jack's Barbecue
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hickory Jack's Barbecue
2087 Orange Tree Ln, Redlands
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.89
Slow roasted pork, pulled apart & piled high. Served with a side of BBQ sauce.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich, Side & Soda
|$8.99
Our best selling Pulled Pork Sandwich served on a house bun that we bake fresh daily. Includes your choice of side and regular drink.