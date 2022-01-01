Go
Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

1 Pond Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Nirvana Delight$16.99
Mexican Pizza$13.50
Jamaican Jerk Tempeh$15.99
Oyster Mushroom Calmari$11.99
Butternut Squash Polenta$15.99
Rustic Paella$16.99
Chimichurri Seitan$15.99
Shepherd's Pie$16.99
Pistachio & Coconut Herb Encrusted Tofu with Corn Cake$16.50
Gobi Manchurian$11.99
See full menu

Location

1 Pond Street

Sharon MA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
