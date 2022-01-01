Go
Red Line Burgers

Red Line Burgers® serves the Best Burgers in Texas since the 1980s!
Red Line's Juicy Double Cheeseburger and iconic Seasoned Fries are legendary!

4383 Farm to Market Road 2986

Popular Items

Red Line Bacon Cheeseburger$6.84
100% USDA grade beef, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, with mustard, ketchup and mayonnaise on a soft bun.
Strawberry Cheesecake$3.29
Our Strawberry Cheesecake is a rich and creamy treat the whole family will love!
Chicken Tenders Combo$4.99
Includes (2) Chicken Tenders, Red Line fries, and a drink.
Texas Trio$6.49
Includes (3) Fried Pickles, (4) Jalapeño Poppers, and (3) Fried Onion Rings
Onion Rings$3.99
Sliced whole white onions are battered and deep-fried until crisp and delicious.
Garden Salad$5.99
Includes lettuce, tomatoes, onions and shredded cheese. Add Grilled Chicken!
Dressing: Ranch
Chicken Tenders$5.39
Hand-battered and fried, all-white meat chicken tenders. Includes (3) tenders.
Jalapeño Poppers
Hand-battered and fried jalapeños filled with American cheese. Choose either 5 or 8 poppers!
Red Line Fries
Crispy American grown potatoes served with our iconic Red Line Burgers seasoning. Includes Ketchup.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Hand-battered and fried all-white meat chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise on a soft bun.
4383 Farm to Market Road 2986

Portland TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
