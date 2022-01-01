Redline VR
Offering take home cocktails and virtual reality headsets!
4702 N Ravenswood Ave
Popular Items
Location
4702 N Ravenswood Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
O'Shaughnessy's Public House
An authentic Irish pub located in the heart of Ravenswood. With our wide selection of beers, spirits, and menu items there is surely something for everyone here at O'Shaughnessy's! Come have a beer and relax with us!
Chicago Magic Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Boca Loca Cantina Aville
Tacos all day, everyday!
Meeting House Tavern
Meet Drink Play