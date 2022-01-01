Redmond restaurants you'll love
Redmond's top cuisines
Must-try Redmond restaurants
More about Baldy's Barbeque
Baldy's Barbeque
343 NW 6th Street, Redmond
|Popular items
|Pork Sand.
|$11.00
Our lean and tender smoked all-natural pork, piled high and topped with our award-winning barbeque sauce. Try it “Memphis Style” with cole slaw on the sandwich
|Beef Brisket Plate
|$18.00
|Pulled Pork Plate
|$16.00
More about Brickhouse Steakhouse
Brickhouse Steakhouse
412 SW 6th St., Redmond
|Popular items
|BLACKENED RIBEYE 17 oz
|$65.00
USDA PRIME, Seared with Cajun Spice
|FILET OSCAR
|$49.00
Beef Tenderloin, Dungeness Crab, Asparagus, Béarnaise
|Local Greens
|$12.00
Heirloom Tomatoes, Candied Pecans, Citrus Dressing
More about Grace and Hammer
PIZZA
Grace and Hammer
641 SW Cascade Ave, Redmond
|Popular items
|Willie
|$19.00
G&H BBQ Sauce, Brisket, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Red Onion, Jalapeños, Cilantro, Pickles on the side
|Prodigal Pig
|$19.00
Kalbi Sauce (Korean Style BBQ marinade,) Mozzarella, Fontina, Smoked Pulled Pork, Pineapple Slaw, Pickled Red Onion.
|Gratitude
|$16.00
Pizza Sauce, Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Truffle Oil
More about Carnaval Mexican Grill
Carnaval Mexican Grill
343 SW 6th St., Redmond
|Popular items
|Burrito Percheron
|$24.00
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
|Ceviche
|$15.00
More about Big O Bagels Redmond
Big O Bagels Redmond
816 Southwest 17th Street, Redmond
More about Hideaway Redmond
Hideaway Redmond
507 SW 8th St, Redmond