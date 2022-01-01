Redmond restaurants you'll love

Go
Redmond restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Redmond

Redmond's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Redmond restaurants

Baldy's Barbeque image

 

Baldy's Barbeque

343 NW 6th Street, Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Sand.$11.00
Our lean and tender smoked all-natural pork, piled high and topped with our award-winning barbeque sauce. Try it “Memphis Style” with cole slaw on the sandwich
Beef Brisket Plate$18.00
Pulled Pork Plate$16.00
More about Baldy's Barbeque
Brickhouse Steakhouse image

 

Brickhouse Steakhouse

412 SW 6th St., Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BLACKENED RIBEYE 17 oz$65.00
USDA PRIME, Seared with Cajun Spice
FILET OSCAR$49.00
Beef Tenderloin, Dungeness Crab, Asparagus, Béarnaise
Local Greens$12.00
Heirloom Tomatoes, Candied Pecans, Citrus Dressing
More about Brickhouse Steakhouse
Grace and Hammer image

PIZZA

Grace and Hammer

641 SW Cascade Ave, Redmond

Avg 4.5 (325 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Willie$19.00
G&H BBQ Sauce, Brisket, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Red Onion, Jalapeños, Cilantro, Pickles on the side
Prodigal Pig$19.00
Kalbi Sauce (Korean Style BBQ marinade,) Mozzarella, Fontina, Smoked Pulled Pork, Pineapple Slaw, Pickled Red Onion.
Gratitude$16.00
Pizza Sauce, Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Truffle Oil
More about Grace and Hammer
Carnaval Mexican Grill image

 

Carnaval Mexican Grill

343 SW 6th St., Redmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito Percheron$24.00
Grilled Shrimp Taco$5.00
Ceviche$15.00
More about Carnaval Mexican Grill
Big O Bagels Redmond image

 

Big O Bagels Redmond

816 Southwest 17th Street, Redmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Big O Bagels Redmond
Restaurant banner

 

Hideaway Redmond

507 SW 8th St, Redmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hideaway Redmond
Map

More near Redmond to explore

Bend

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Government Camp

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bend

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston