Chicken sandwiches in Redmond

Bluma's Chicken & Waffles - Redmond
245 Southwest 6th Street, Redmond
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
BLUE CHEESE DRESSING, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SERVED WITH FRIES
Initiative Brewing - 424 Northwest 5th Street
424 Northwest 5th Street, Redmond
|Tzatziki Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Tumeric Seasoned Grilled Chicken topped with Feta, Tzatziki, Wild Greens and Tomato piled on toasted Pita Bread
|Baja Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast with Tillamook Swiss, Roasted Corn Salsa, Jalapeno Aioli, and Avocado Crema
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
|$18.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Drizzled in Chipotle Ranch Dressing, Melted Tillamook Swiss Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato