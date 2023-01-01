Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Redmond

Redmond restaurants
Redmond restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Bluma's Chicken & Waffles - Redmond

245 Southwest 6th Street, Redmond

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
BLUE CHEESE DRESSING, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SERVED WITH FRIES
Initiative Brewing - 424 Northwest 5th Street

424 Northwest 5th Street, Redmond

Tzatziki Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Tumeric Seasoned Grilled Chicken topped with Feta, Tzatziki, Wild Greens and Tomato piled on toasted Pita Bread
Baja Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast with Tillamook Swiss, Roasted Corn Salsa, Jalapeno Aioli, and Avocado Crema
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$18.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Drizzled in Chipotle Ranch Dressing, Melted Tillamook Swiss Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato
