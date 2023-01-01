Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Redmond
/
Redmond
/
Chili
Redmond restaurants that serve chili
Baldy's Barbeque - Redmond
343 NW 6th Street, Redmond
No reviews yet
Smoke House Chili
$0.00
More about Baldy's Barbeque - Redmond
Initiative Brewing - 424 Northwest 5th Street
424 Northwest 5th Street, Redmond
No reviews yet
Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich
$18.00
More about Initiative Brewing - 424 Northwest 5th Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Redmond
Caesar Salad
Chicken Salad
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
Cake
Cheeseburgers
More near Redmond to explore
Bend
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Eugene
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Government Camp
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Silverton
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Oregon City
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bend
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Eugene
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(309 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(941 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(755 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(142 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston